Blow to FIDA as push for divorced couples to share wealth equally is thrown out

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 11:41, Updated May 14th 2018 at 12:14 GMT +3

A couple holding hands. The women lawyers’ lobby wanted marriage partners to automatically share wealth on 50:50 basis upon divorce. [Courtesy]

Couples will not have to share equally their wealth equally upon divorce after High Court on Monday upheld the Marriage, Properties Act.

In a landmark ruling, Justice John Mativo rejected the Federation of Women Lawyers’ (FIDA) application for the repeal of section 45 (3 of the Act, that states couples should get what they contribute).

The judge noted that one could not walk into marriage and walk away out with more than they deserved.

The case generated public interest, given the kind of debate the law generated when it was first introduced in Parliament in 2013.

More to follow.

