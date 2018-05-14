Government set to inject Sh1.5 billion to revive the pyrethrum sector

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:51 GMT +3

Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya(PPCK)MD Paul Lolwerikol,Narok Governor Samuel Tunai check on pyrethrum on display at Kisiriri in Narok North constituency.The government has injected Sh1.5Billion to revive the pyrethrum farming.PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT

The Government is set to inject Sh1.5 billion to revive the dwindling pyrethrum sector in 19 growing counties.

Agriculture Principal Secretary (Crop Development) Richard Lesiyampe said the money was in the form of grants, with Sh863 million being loans to farmers.

“The Government is committed to liberating the pyrethrum industry as part of the Big Four agenda. Under the manufacturing pillar, we'll allocate Sh1.5 billion, put up legal frameworks and form a task force for separation of functions,” said Dr Lesiyampe.

Speaking at the launch of a technical committee tasked with revitalising the pyrethrum sector in Kisiriri, Narok North, at the weekend, the PS said despite the Government's support, the industry had not recovered, adding that concerted stakeholder efforts were needed to ensure a turnaround.

FLOWER DELIVERIES

He said dry flower deliveries to the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) in Nakuru County had declined from 518 metric tonnes in 2010-2011 to 231 metric tonnes in 2016-2017.

Paul Lolwerikai, the PPCK managing director, said the firm had already paid more than Sh100 million to farmers.

“We have set aside Sh100 million to pay farmers their dues that were delayed since 2001. This caused them to abandon the crop. We have already paid Sh70 million and we are working to clear the balance,” said Mr Lolwerikai.

Governor Samuel Tunai, who attended the event held at the pyrethrum model farm belonging to former Transport and Licensing Board (TLB) Chairman Hassan ole Kamwaro, said the county would provide free pyrethrum seeds to interested farmers.

Mr Tunai said the county would support farmers to ensure that more than 5,000 acres were put under pyrethrum.

Farmers' Representatives Simon Poror and Julius Njogu called for a State waiver of the loans as it did for other sectors.

Meanwhile, Crop Development Chief Administrative Secretary Kello Harsama has launched a technical committee that will spearhead the recovery process of the sector in the counties.

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

The Inter-governmental Technical Committee for Revival of Pyrethrum Production in Kenya will comprise representatives from both levels of government, the Agriculture and Food Authority, and PPCK.

Among the issues the committee is expected to look into are identifying and proposing ways to address challenges specific to particular counties.