23,000 tree seedlings planted at Loikas forest in Samburu

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:08 GMT +3

Governor Moses Lenolkulal

Governor Moses Lenolkulal over the weekend led residents in planting 23,000 seedlings to restore a section of a forest in Loikas, Samburu Central, which was destroyed by human activity.

The governor noted that livestock were a threat to the seedlings but said county officials would hold meetings with residents to ensure that they kept their animals away from the forest.

The residents were also urged to plant more trees to prevent soil erosion along River Loikas.