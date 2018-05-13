President Uhuru Kenyatta: State to help flood victims

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 20:10 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko during the launch of the national tree planting at Moi Forces Academy, Nairobi, Saturday. [PSCU]

In summary President launches tree planting with a target to increase the country’s forest cover by 10 per cent

State boosts emergency kitty with Sh1 billion and directs Red Cross to utilise the funds to help victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured flood victims of government support to rebuild their shattered lives.

Speaking at the launch of a national tree planting drive at Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi on Saturday, the President thanked the selfless Kenyans who helped rescue survivors.

The tree planting drive was replicated across 47 counties and targets to boost the country’s forest cover by 10 per cent by 2022. This year’s event is themed ‘Panda Miti, Penda Kenya’ and was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and a host of other leaders.

“It’s unfortunate that heavy rains that have pounded most parts of the country have caused loss of lives and property. Those most affected in Tana River and Nakuru are women and children. We will support them build back their lives,” the President said.

The Government also pledged an additional Sh1 billion towards an emergency relief fund that will be used to address catastrophes across the country. This brings the emergency kitty to Sh2.5 billion.

Clean up Nairobi

The President said the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) will receive the funds to manage floods and other disasters in affected counties. KRCS said 32 counties have been affected by floods.

At the same time, the President launched a campaign to clean up Nairobi at the Juja Road/Outering roundabout.

He was joined in the clean up by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and the DP.

Kenyatta regretted that the city was falling under the weight of garbage and reckless dumping of chemicals and other hazardous industrial waste on roads and rivers.

“We must reject the dumping of garbage on our roads and chemicals in the rivers before we can truly say we have restored the green city in the sun,” he said.

He said garbage blocks drainage systems and this must be addressed urgently.

“We have come today for an important exercise to clean-up our environment and protect it,” said the President.

He said an earlier agreement with Governor Mike Sonko to clean-up Nairobi was never executed successfully despite huge resources paid to some companies for the exercise.

He said it is now time to engage the National Youth Service in the clean-up.

The Governor committed to repair roads, the drainage system and boost health services.

