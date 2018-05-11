Speeding bus driver kills traffic police officer

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 07:57, Updated May 11th 2018 at 08:02 GMT +3

Traffic police officers during a crack down on vehicles violating the law on December 19, 2017

A traffic police officer died on the spot when he was hit by a speeding bus on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway yesterday morning.

According to senior police officers, the policeman attached to the Voi Traffic Base died when the bus ran over him in Ndara on the outskirts of Voi town.

Police said the accident occurred when the driver of the Mombasa-bound bus lost control while trying to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Voi Traffic Base Commander Michael Muriithi said the bus went off the road and hit the traffic officer standing next to the roadblock on the highway. He died instantly.

He said the bus driver was arrested and would be arraigned in court once investigations into the accident were completed. He also said the bus had been impounded and detained briefly at Voi Police Station.

“We have arrested the driver and he will be taken to court. We have lost an officer who was committed to his duty,” said Mr Muriithi.

The accident comes barely a month after four bus Saccos in the region petitioned the Inspector General of Police to remove two roadblocks on the Voi-Mwatate-Wundanyi road.

Police manning the roadblocks have been accused of harassing and extorting matatu operators.