More MPs support Raila's push for referendum

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga (third left left) flanked by (from right) Suna West MP Peter Masara, Kakamega Senator Malala, Migori Women Representative Pamela Odhiambo, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo dance during a homecoming party at Wasimbete village in Suna West, Migori county on May 05,2018.(Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

Dozens of Opposition MPs have declared that they will not stop the push for the proposed amendments to the Constitution to alter the governance structure.

They said the amendments would provide solutions to present-day democratic, economic and social challenges.

Led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, the leaders said Kenyans must be allowed to decide how best they want to be governed.

"This will help to lay the groundwork for more inclusive economic and social policies that leave no one behind, so that each Kenyans have the sense of belonging," said Mr Orengo during a homecoming party for Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo in Piny Oyie village, Migori County.

The MPs present included Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Tom Odege (Nyatike), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Peter Masara (Suna West) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

