Raila: Why I’m not interested in 2022 presidency Next Story
Kidero dismisses claims of contesting Homa Bay gubernatorial seat Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

More MPs support Raila's push for referendum

By Kepher Otieno | Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3
Opposition leader Raila Odinga (third left left) flanked by (from right) Suna West MP Peter Masara, Kakamega Senator Malala, Migori Women Representative Pamela Odhiambo, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo dance during a homecoming party at Wasimbete village in Suna West, Migori county on May 05,2018.(Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

Dozens of Opposition MPs have declared that they will not stop the push for the proposed amendments to the Constitution to alter the governance structure.

They said the amendments would provide solutions to present-day democratic, economic and social challenges.

ALSO READ: Opposition MPs back law change

Led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, the leaders said Kenyans must be allowed to decide how best they want to be governed.

"This will help to lay the groundwork for more inclusive economic and social policies that leave no one behind, so that each Kenyans have the sense of belonging," said Mr Orengo during a homecoming party for Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo in Piny Oyie village, Migori County.

The MPs present included Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Tom Odege (Nyatike), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Peter Masara (Suna West) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
referendum
raila odinga
2022 succession debate

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Opposition MPs back law change

Opposition MPs back law change

Raila using ‘handshakes’ for his 2022 agenda, say Jubilee leaders

Raila using ‘handshakes’ for his 2022 agenda, say Jubilee leaders

It’s time to dismantle the political structure built on quicksand

It’s time to dismantle the political structure built on quicksand

Raila: I'm not interested in 2022 presidency

Raila: I'm not interested in 2022 presidency

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited