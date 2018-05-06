ODM party leader Raila denies claims that he is interested in 2022 presidency

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 14:34, Updated May 6th 2018 at 15:46 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader leader Raila Odinga has distanced himself from claims that he will be seeking the presidency in 2022.

A section of Orange Democratic Movement members led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo had made remarks that they could field Raila as the party’s presidential candidate in 2022.

A statement sent to newsrooms by Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango, said that “his efforts are currently directed at the building bridges initiative and the determination that he (Raila) and President Uhuru Kenyatta are engaged in to bring the country together and heal the ills that have afflicted it throughout the years.”

Raila said that those who are fueling that motion are doing so on an individual capacity and that their views should be treated as such.

He further reiterated, “The views ought to be seen in the same light with those of COTU Secretary General Mr. Francis Atwoli who, on May 1, asked for what he called a soft-landing for President Kenyatta after the President’s term ends. The COTU leader was certainly not speaking for the President.”

The opposition chief has instead appealed to Kenyans to stay focused on the agenda ahead of them, that of fostering peace and unity contained in the 'Building Bridges project'.

He has also asked Kenyans not to be distracted by the politics of 2022.

Just last week, a committee of 14 advisors was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to steer national dialogue under the ‘Building Bridges initiative’.

It remains to be seen what Raila’s strategy is after the historic handshake with President Uhuru on March 9 at Harambee House and visits to two of Kenya’s former presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

