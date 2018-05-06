Man lynched for killing boda boda rider

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 09:08, Updated May 6th 2018 at 09:16 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Police in Bondo are investigating the lynching of a 33-year-old man by villagers after he allegedly stabbed a motorcyclist to death at Sirongo beach in Nyangoma.

Witnesses say Collins Onyango stabbed Oduor Audi, 28, after a small dispute at a drinking joint on Friday night.

Onyango is said to have drawn a knife and stabbed Audi in the stomach.

“Members of the public rushed Audi to a nearby health centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said assistant chief Michael Amolo Osare.

They then fished out Onyango from his hideout at Sirongo and lynched him, setting his body ablaze.

The two bodies were taken to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary to await post-mortem.