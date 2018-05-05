KNUT officials storm union headquarters, demand removal of Sossion

| Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 12:31, Updated May 5th 2018 at 12:35 GMT +3

Members of the Kenya National Union of Techers (KNUT) Saturday morning stormed union headquarters in Nairobi demanding removal of secretary general Wilson Sossion.

The KNUT members who are also representatives of union's National Executive Council led by assistant secretary general Hesbon Otieno wanted Sossion to leave office, insisting that they are ready to swear in Hesbon Otieno as new secretary general for the teachers union.

They accused Sossion of not representing them adequately because he is also serving as a nominated member of parliament.

Police intervened on time to control the situation. An urgent private meeting was then convened for the KNUT members and police officers.

A High Court in Nairobi on Thursday had temporarily stopped the replacement of Sossion soon after he was suspended.

"A temporary prohibition order is hereby issued barring the respondents from registering, appointing, recognizing, putting or placing any person as Knut secretary general in place of Sossion pending the hearing of the application," the judge said.

Judge Maureen Onyango further directed the registrar of trade unions, TSC and Knut deputy SG Hesbon Otieno to file their responses before May 9 and appear for hearing on May 10.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations on May 1st 2018, Sossion said he was elected by the teachers to represent them as KNUT secretary general and nobody can remove him from office until his term comes to an end.

“I am the national secretary general of the Kenya national union of teachers, duly elected by the teachers of Kenya,” said Sossion.

A section of the national executive council of KNUT on April 30, had suspended Sossion during a meeting at the Kenya institute of curriculum development.

