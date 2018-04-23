Mt Kenya region will vote for Ruto in 2022, says Governor Waiguru Previous Story
DP Ruto dismisses calls for referendum to amend Constitution

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 09:16, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 09:48 GMT +3
Deputy President William Ruto at a past seminar at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi on 19th April 2018. [Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has said those pushing for a referendum are motivated by selfish interests.

Mr Ruto said it was unfortunate that instead of politicians uniting for national peace and development, some were pushing for slots by changing the Constitution.

“There is no time to talk about politics and political succession in this country, all we want is to complete our development agenda that we promised the electorate,” said the Deputy President.

He said taking the country back to the referendum agenda was taking advantage of millions of Kenyans in pursuit of political goals.

Ruto was speaking at Tabuga Presbyterian Church of East Africa parish in Lanet, Nakuru County, during a fundraiser yesterday.

He said politicians should be talking about the empowerment of citizens to boost the country's economy.

Universal healthcare

“Millions of families want to access to universal healthcare through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to manage health issues; millions of Kenyans want decent housing. We cannot be talking about politics, we must empower all citizens,” said the DP.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said Kenyans were tired of politics and wanted development.

"There are people who claim they need a referendum. What Kenyans need is development, not a referendum," said Ms Kihika.

Ruto said the Standard Gauge Railway that will pass through Naivasha will ensure that more than 50,000 youths in the area get jobs.

