Joho defends long overseas tour, shuts down dumpsite

Mombasa County Governor Hassan Ali Joho tries out a truck during the launch of 12 new trucks that will be used for solid waste collection around the County. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addressed his first public gathering in two months yesterday following his return from a long tour of Europe and the Middle East.

He defended his long absence, saying his deputy William Kingi run the county effectively as he met investors and addressed functions in the Baltic states, Germany, France and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“My able deputy discharged my duties effectively during my overseas trips,’’ he said. Speaking when he launched a week-long anti-malaria drive to commemorate the World Malaria Day next week, Joho was full of praise for his deputy.

“When I traveled out of the country, he took full control. My deputy and I are real brothers. We are joined at the hip. Kingi has qualities of a formidable leader, he is ready and steady,’’ Joho said. There have been concerns over the governor’s whereabouts, with many questioning his long absence. “During my absence, there was a lot of hullabaloo. I am back and we are committed to serving the people who elected us,’’ he said.

Joho said he will never shy away from speaking his mind over “ill treatment” of coastal people despite the new-found unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga. “We will continue to question what we consider to be wrong, regardless of the handshake,’’ he said. He said he will not be shaken by his political enemies “trying to malign my administration”. The governor flagged off a caravan of health volunteers to mark the Malaria Day. “For a disease that is completely preventable and treatable, it is unacceptable that lives are lost to it,’’ he said.

Three out of every 10 people are diagnosed with malaria at the Coast every week.

Meanwhile, the governor ordered county authorities to shut down the controversial garbage site at Kibarani.

Joho directed the county departments for environment, health, tourism and finance to identify alternative location for a new dumpsite.

“If you want more equipment, I am ready to avail them. In 70 days time, I want Kibarani dumpsite closed,’’ said the governor when he presented 12 new trucks for garbage collection.

He warned garbage truck drivers against using the trucks for private garbage collection.

“This trend must end forthwith,’’ Joho said.

Environment Executive Geofrey Nato said the 12 new trucks can ferry 20 tonnes of garbage.