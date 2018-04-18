Private commercial tree growers now exempt from logging ban

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 18:48, Updated April 18th 2018 at 18:51 GMT +3

The Government has loosened the noose on the 90-day national ban on logging it imposed on February 24 to save the drying forest towers.

In a new directive, private commercial forest plantation operators and timber products importers will from April 18 undertake logging activities under strict control.

ALSO READ: Local communities best placed to protect our endangered forests

“Harvesting, transportation and utilisation of timber allegedly already paid for, felled or yet to be felled by licensed saw millers in KFS plantations as at the time of declaration of the moratorium are not exempted,” Tobiko said.

The private tree growers owning commercial forest plantations will continue with their plans if they agree to a joint verification and confirmation of source of product with the ministry.

“The movement permits will now bear enhanced security features. Kenya Forest Service he has been directed to maintain accurate chain of custody records for all timber and timber products,” said Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko.

Tobiko added that timber and timber products from neighbouring countries will also be subjected to the new movement permits upon verification and payment of applicable taxes and levies.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The new reprieve however does not extend to loggers who have felled their trees before April 18.

“Harvesting, transportation and utilisation of timber allegedly already paid for, felled or yet to be felled by licensed saw millers in KFS plantations as at the time of declaration of the moratorium are not exempted,” Tobiko said.

He however maintains the ban on timber harvesting in all public and community forests, still remains in force to allow reassessment and rationalization of the entire forest sector in Kenya.

ALSO READ: The pain of Ogiek families ejected from forests