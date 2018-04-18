Government interference, tender wars blamed for escalating IEBC wars

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 17th 2018 at 20:42 GMT +3

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (left) and CEO Ezra Chiloba. External forces have been blamed for current wrangling. [File, Standard]

Reports that security for commissioners has been withdrawn have sparked fears of the State’s involvement in the electoral commission’s wrangles.

The latest development has brought to the fore debate on who and what is behind a new wave of conflict at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

ALSO READ: IEBC commissioners’ security withdrawn

Yesterday, IEBC protested that the withdrawal of armed drivers assigned to its chairman Wafula Chebukati, and commissioners Ayub Guliye and Boya Molu exposes them to security risk.

This came a day after three commissioners Connie Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya resigned in a huff, accusing Chebukati of poor leadership.

The commission’s spokesman Andrew Limo said the commission has written to the Inspector General of Police seeking an explanation on the withdrawal of State security.

“The provision of security to the chairman and members of the commission during their tenure is within their contract of service, and this obligation ceases only when the contract expires,” said Mr Limo.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Piling pressure

The action is interpreted as one meant to pile pressure on the three to exit too, and pave the way for the appointment of new commissioners. It came after Members of Parliament allied to the Government demanded their exit.

The Standard’s Interviews with multiple leaders yesterday revealed that a clash of various interests has stoked the leadership crisis plaguing the electoral agency.

The said interests include external influence by political forces, commercial interests fueled by fight for tenders and claims of a plot to scuttle a proposed referendum.

ALSO READ: NASA rekindles push for IEBC reforms

Already, Opposition leaders are seeing the hand of powerful individuals in Government in the latest developments. “The current IEBC was first captured by the State to rig the presidential election last year,” said Senate Minority Leader James Orengo.

Others think that last month’s handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga may also have a bearing on developments at IEBC.

Chebukati, who has vowed to stay put, has accused the commissioners who quit as weak people who cannot accommodate divergent views. “Their action demonstrates lack of capacity to lead in difficult times and accommodate divergent views,” he said in a statement.

Anglican Church of Kenya head Bishop Josphat ole Sapit attributed the wrangles to external forces that include political witch-hunt.

“We need a commission that is cohesive enough and one able to deliver services to Kenyans by not taking personal stand and interest,” said Sapit.

Yesterday, NASA secretariat CEO Norman Magaya claimed the developments at IEBC had a hallmark of a senior official in Government who has openly opposed the move to amend the Constitution to create new positions in the Executive.

“The resignation of the three commissioners was well scripted. That’s why Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate Majority Leader) immediately demanded that Chebukati and the remaining commissioners quit,” Magaya alleged.

ALSO READ: IEBC paralysed by resignation of three commissioners

The agenda, according to the NASA chief, is to force the return of CEO Ezra Chiloba but also to derail any proposed amendment to the Constitution.

Mr Murkomen has, however, defended his call for Chebukati’s exit. “My call for IEBC Commissioners to resign is informed by recent wrangles linked to the fight for tenders plus control and manipulation of staff,” he said.

External forces

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Daule disputed claims of external forces at IEBC, saying neither President Uhuru Kenyatta nor his deputy William Ruto was involved. Instead, he attributed the wrangles to the character of Chebukati. “It has been confirmed beyond reasonable doubt that Chebukati has failed as a chair,” Duale said.

Although he agreed that Jubilee was not keen on amendment to the Constitution, Duale said no one was interested in manipulating the appointment of new commissioners.

“The Justice and Legal Affairs committee must move with speed and present a Bill on how the next selection panel will be constituted,” said Duale.

Minority Whip Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) said the resignation of the three commissioners on Monday and the suspension of the CEO was long overdue.