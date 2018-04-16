Police arrest suspects with bhang worth Sh5 million in Kisii

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 16:49, Updated April 16th 2018 at 16:56 GMT +3

Police in Kisii County Monday morning arrested two suspects with bhang estimated at Sh5 million

A contingent of Regular and Administration police officers arrested the two after raiding a residential house in Nyamataro area, Marani Sub County less than three kilometers from Kisii town.

Kisii County Police Commander, Hassa Abdi suspected that the illegal substance had been ferried from a neighbouring Country.

The owner of the cargo managed to escape the police dragnet, leaving two cars with several rolls of bhang.

Police said the two cars were driven to the compound of the main suspect on Sunday night.

The suspects were booked at Rioma Police Station and will be taken to court once investigations are complete.

"This is a large cargo that will take our officers some time to count all the rolls. This is a warning that we are alert and we will be keen for any other drug peddler in this area," said Abdi.

The substance was packed inside the boot and the rear seat of the two cars; Toyota Fielder and Rav Four.

The Commander warned people trafficking drugs and selling illicit brew that their days are numbered.

"We have lost several youths because of drugs. Many families have been broken due to such acts," said Abdi.

Rioma OCPD Mr Caleb Wesa and Kitutu DAPC said that they had been tracing the suspects until yesterday when members of the public complained of the illegal activities at the said home.

"This is a successful operation that we endeavour to continue with. We have more leads and we expect to arrest more other suspects," said Mr Wesa.