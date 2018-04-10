Mob kills form one student accused of raping and murdering girl, 12

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 15:07, Updated April 10th 2018 at 15:15 GMT +3

Police have said a post mortem will be conducted to establish if the boy had raped the girl. [Courtesy]

A Form One student was lynched on Monday night moments after body of a 12-year old girl was found in his room.

Duncan Wakahiu a student at Gituto Secondary School was lynched shortly after the body of Jencinta Wambui a pupil at Kirogo primary school was discovered hidden under his bed.

ALSO READ: Baby dies in a pit latrine

Residents interviewed claimed that the 17-year-old had reportedly called Wambui who was heading to the shopping centre before she went missing.

Her disappearance was learnt after 8 pm before the community mounted a search leading to discovery in the student’s room.

A resident in the village detailed how the boy after he was ordered to part with the keys to his room but fled to the neighbouring village from where he was cornered and lynched.

“Aggrieved residents searched for the suspect across the ridges where he was killed before the police collected his body,” said the resident adding that the girl was strangled with a tie.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Murang’a acting county commander of police Mr David Kandie said it was not known the time she was called by the student.

Kandie said the report of her disappearance was made at Kirogo police station after 8 pm and search mounted.

He said a post mortem will be conducted to establish if the boy had raped the girl.

“The public is advised that in future they should take the suspect to nearest police station instead of taking the law into their hands,” said Kandie.

ALSO READ: National Land Commission officials linked to killing