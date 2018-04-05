14 linked to Mt Elgon criminal gangs arrested

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 17:19, Updated April 5th 2018 at 17:23 GMT +3

Bungoma County Commissioner James Kianda addresses the media in his office in Bungoma town on April 5, 2018. [Photo by Raphael Wanjala/ Standard]

Fourteen people directly linked to a gang that has been terrorizing residents in Mt Elgon have been arrested.

County Commissioner James Kianda on Thursday said the suspects have already been arraigned in court and their cases are at various stages.

He said they had done their investigations and discovered that there were a total of 17 criminals who were operating under the gang.

He said the police were still pursuing other leads that would lead to the arrest of the remaining gang members including their leader, Timothy Kitai.

“We have arrested 14 suspects so far after our thorough investigations and they have already been presented before court. However, we are still pursuing others who have gone into hiding and we have proper leads that will lead to their arrests,” he said.

Kianda further said that calm has returned to Cheptais Sub County after the government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in March.

He said the area residents were now returning to their normal lives as a result of the curfew saying many were now having peaceful nights in their houses.

The administrator further said that 48 lands officers had been dispatched to the area to help in surveying and allocating plots to the beneficiaries of the Chepyuk settlement scheme.

Kianda said the officers from the Ministry of Lands headquarters have been camping in the area for some time and had already mapped out 300 plots that were ready to be given to the proper beneficiaries.

“We have had lands officials and surveyors camping in Cheptais and have already completed the process of 300 plots that will be issued to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Kianda said the officials were also helping resolve boundary issues between locals that had been an issue for long and were also mapping out public utility plots.

He said the boundary issues had been also a source of conflict among locals and hoped that the finalizing of those processes will bring lasting peace.

Kianda said the national government had also started a reconciliation process among the communities living in the area.

He said there had been a process initiated in the area involving local elders and government officials that would enhance peace initiatives in the area.

He said through such initiatives and cooperation among locals, it would be easier to get information regarding any criminal activities in the area.

“We are also having a sit down with the elders and national government officials and we are trying to bring the various communities and clans together so that we have harmony in the area and this will assist us in getting information from the public,” he said.

