Matiang'i takes responsibility for journalists’ harassment at JKIA

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said he takes full responsibility for the harassment of journalists who covered the Miguna Miguna’s airport drama.

Dr Matiang’i admitted that the reporters were unnecessarily roughed up by security officers at the airport, but claimed the journalists had crossed the line and proceeded beyond the area where filming is not allowed.

ALSO READ: Another protester joins Miguna hunger strike

He however said the breach did not warrant the harsh treatment meted out on journalists, adding that the matter was being investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to establish what happened at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“I take full responsibility for whatever happened and I will abide by what the recommendations of the investigations will be. I have described it as unfortunate and I apologise for that,” said Matiang’i when he appeared before MPs.