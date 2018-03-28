Drama as Nakuru MCAs refuse to use plastic seats in protest

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 09:28, Updated March 28th 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3

Nakuru MCAs standing during a session at the Assembly on March 27,2018. The MCAs decided to hold their sitting while standing in protest of the delayed in renovation of the County chamber. (Kipsang Joseph, Standard)

Ward reps yesterday held sittings on their feet to protest delays in renovation of their chambers.

The ward representatives refused to sit on plastic seats inside a multi-purpose hall they have been using as they await completion of renovation of the assembly chambers.

They have been using the hall since they were sworn in seven months ago.

Before the temporary Speaker Philip Wanjohi arrived to preside over the day’s sitting, angry Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) said they found it difficult to discharge their duties seated on plastic chairs.

“We have suffered for long. We do not understand why there are other construction works taking place within the assembly precincts while renovation of the chamber that started a year ago, has stalled,” said Kihingo Ward MCA George Kiere.

Earlier, MCAs stormed out of the hall, vowing not attend sittings before getting an explanation from the leadership of the assembly.

There has been a silent war between MCAs and the management of the assembly over the delay in completion of revocation work.

“The relationship between the Office of the Clerk and MCAs has been frosty. The house liaison committee has failed to issue an explanation,” said the Leader of Minority Peter Palang’a.

Mr Palang’a said the renovation had taken more than a year with no explanation being given for the delay.

Antony Rotich, Keringet Ward MCA, said it was embarrassing for members and visitors to the assembly to use plastic chairs.

