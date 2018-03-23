Reprieve for Health CS as MPs drop ouster motion

| Published Fri, March 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Mandera North leaders led by Hussein Abshiro (centre) addresess journalists at a Nairobi hotel where they condemned Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi for filing a motion in parliament seeking to ouster Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki. [Photo by George Njunge/Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki can now rest easy after MPs suspended their attempt to impeach her.

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi, who was leading the push to remove Mrs Kariuki, announced the decision yesterday, averting a potential clash between Parliament and the Executive.

The CS irked the lawmakers when she suspended Kenyatta National Hospital boss Lily Koros after doctors at the institution performed brain surgery on the wrong patient.

They also accused her of interfering with the recruitment process of Kenya Medical Supplies Agency chief executive officer.

On Wednesday, the lawmakers submitted the motion, which was supported by over 170 MPs, to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai.

The Constitution requires at least a third (116) of the 349 lawmakers to sign an impeachment motion to meet the required threshold.

“We have held discussions with the top Jubilee and House leadership and we have agreed the matters we raised against the CS will be addressed within the Jubilee Party,” said Mr Abdullahi at Press briefing in Parliament

He was accompanied by his colleagues Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo County), who were also are spearheading the censure motion against the CS. Also present was National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Although none of the three lawmakers behind the bid to kick out the CS admitted it, multiple sources told The Standard that Deputy President William Ruto personally prevailed upon them to drop the motion.

According to sources, this was after it emerged that majority of the legislators wanted the CS ousted on claims that she is high-handed in her dealing with lawmakers and arrogant.

Yesterday, Mr Duale told journalists that his colleagues who wanted Kariuki out had, "weighty issues" which can still be resolved.

“I confirm that we had an engagement with the three MPs on the issue. After further consultation with the wider membership and leadership of the party, we have agreed to sort out the matter internally,” he said.