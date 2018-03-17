Second Oxfam sex scandal as it emerges charity boss tried to 'contain' prostitution claims

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 11:44, Updated March 17th 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3

Oxfam has apologised over fresh allegations about its handling of serious sex allegations involving staff responding to the Haiti earthquake crisis.

According to an internal report seen by The Times, the charity attempted to "contain" sexual harassment claims involving Raphael Mutiku, an aid worker who led Oxfam's installation of water supplies in the stricken country.

ALSO READ: Oxfam says former Haiti director admitted hiring sex workers

The documents claim to show a final written warning was issued to Mr Mutiku, a Kenyan in his 40s, in June 2010, following allegations of sexual harassment from female colleagues.

However, six months later when it was alleged that Mr Mutiku was paying young women for sex at his Oxfam accommodation, his manager at the charity's headquarters in Oxford is reported to have said he hoped the charity could "contain this".

"I’m not judging Raph, he has a desire that seemingly needs to be filled - can he turn off his libido I wonder?" the manager wrote, according to the Times.

Oxfam has since confirmed the decision not to dismiss the engineer was made by Roland van Hauwermeiren, the then country director who recently found himself at the heart of the aid worker sex scandal.

Mr van Hauwermeiren was one of three Oxfam staff members to resign in 2011 after an internal investigation found troubling evidence of his behaviour.

Mr Mutiku was dismissed in 2011 following the same investigation.

Oxfam has apologised over fresh allegations about its handling of serious sex allegations involving staff responding to the Haiti earthquake crisis.

According to an internal report seen by The Times, the charity attempted to "contain" sexual harassment claims involving Raphael Mutiku, an aid worker who led Oxfam's installation of water supplies in the stricken country.

The documents claim to show a final written warning was issued to Mr Mutiku, a Kenyan in his 40s, in June 2010, following allegations of sexual harassment from female colleagues.

However, six months later when it was alleged that Mr Mutiku was paying young women for sex at his Oxfam accommodation, his manager at the charity's headquarters in Oxford is reported to have said he hoped the charity could "contain this".

"I’m not judging Raph, he has a desire that seemingly needs to be filled - can he turn off his libido I wonder?" the manager wrote, according to the Times.

Oxfam has since confirmed the decision not to dismiss the engineer was made by Roland van Hauwermeiren, the then country director who recently found himself at the heart of the aid worker sex scandal.

Mr van Hauwermeiren was one of three Oxfam staff members to resign in 2011 after an internal investigation found troubling evidence of his behaviour.

Mr Mutiku was dismissed in 2011 following the same investigation.

"Amongst the measures we introduced after our investigation in 2011 was a confidential whistleblowing hotline to help staff raise concerns without alerting colleagues or their managers - something we believe would have helped us uncover what was happening in Haiti sooner.

"This week we announced details of our comprehensive plan to further strengthen our safeguarding measures, including new standards to improve referencing, additional staff and resources for safeguarding, and the appointment of the co-chairs of the independent commission to review our culture and practices.

"We are committed to continue to do all we can to help the millions of people every year affected by humanitarian disasters and to improve the lives of those living in poverty."