Activist Okiya Omtatah arrested over contempt of court

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 13:14, Updated March 15th 2018 at 13:18 GMT +3
Activist Okiya Omtatah during an interview. He was arrested over contempt of court. (File, Standard)

Police have arrested Activist Okiya Omtatah for his failure to appear in court for hearing of a criminal case against him.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi ordered for Omtatah’s arrest in the case in which he is charged alongside other 30 protesters.

Omtatah had excused himself by sending a representative saying he was following other matters at the High Court and he could not appear in person.

The activist is now being held at Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi.

 More follows….

