Zambia deports S African over no-underwear fears Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

At least 16 dead as lightning strikes SDA Church in Rwanda

By AFP | Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 18:53, Updated March 11th 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3

At least 16 people were killed and dozens more injured after lightning struck a Seventh-Day Adventist church in Rwanda, a local official said Sunday.

ALSO READ: Uproar as Rwanda to shut 700 churches over safety, hygiene

Fourteen victims were killed on the spot as lightning hit the church in the Nyaruguru district in the Southern Province on Saturday, local mayor Habitegeko Francois told AFP over the phone.

Two others died later from their injuries, he said.

He added that 140 people involved in the incident had been rushed to hospital and district health centres, but that many had already been discharged.

"Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better," he said.

According to the mayor, a similar accident took place on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one of them

RELATED TOPICS:
struck by lightning
lightning
seventh day adventist
Rwanda

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Five refugees killed, 20 injured, in Rwanda camp food protest-police

Five refugees killed, 20 injured, in Rwanda camp food protest-police

Varsity partners with airline to offer aviation, hospitality courses

Varsity partners with airline to offer aviation, hospitality courses

Uganda's intelligence exposes itself in latest propaganda against Rwanda

Uganda's intelligence exposes itself in latest propaganda against Rwanda

Residents oppose SDA 'rushed' Karen project

Residents oppose SDA 'rushed' Karen project

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited