Rains wreak havoc, leaves ten dead among them five school children

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

Taqwa Bright Academy School flooded with Sewage from one of the washrooms after a heavy downpour. [Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Ten people drowned, among them five schoolgirls, as heavy rains pounded different parts of the country.

Three pre-school girls are reported to have drowned in a seasonal river at Mutuobare in Mbeere South.

ALSO READ: Three pupils drown in seasonal river

The pupils of Karura Primary School ECDE were returning home from school around 4pm on Tuesday when they were swept by flash floods.

Area Nyumba Kumi initiative member Festus Kariuki said two other girls were rescued and rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Kariuki said the bodies were taken to Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Swimming expedition

And in Murang'a, a swimming expedition turned tragic after two girls drowned on Tuesday.

The Standard Seven pupils from Kigio Primary School in Gatanga drowned in Chania River.

Yesterday morning, the two bodies were retrieved from the river by divers and taken to a mortuary in Thika.

Gatanga OCPD Beatrice Kiraguri said initial investigations indicated the girls had been sent home for fees but opted to go swimming.

ALSO READ: Three die in heavy downpour

But Gatanga Education Officer James Koigi ordered investigations, disputing claims that the pupils had been sent for tuition fee, which is outlawed.

The pupils, Mr Koigi said, had reportedly been sent to collect birth certificates required for their registration ahead of being issued with personal identification numbers.

In Nyanza, five people lost their lives and at least 500 families were rendered homeless after fierce storms.

Three injured

The Tuesday storms, that also injured three pupils, destroyed buildings, including schools in Siaya, Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay.

Two fishermen and an 85-year-old women died in Bondo sub-county, Siaya, while a 32-year-old man drowned in Homa Bay following a heavy storm.

The woman identified as Mama Suslia Olang'o died after her mud-walled house fell on her at Minya village South Sakwa location in Bondo sub-county.

ALSO READ: Rains to pause this week as heat peaks

At Usenge, Jackline Adhiambo, 36, whose house was destroyed, said the incident happened when she was in the house with her one-year-old son.

The two fishermen in Homa Bay drowned when their boat capsized after being buffeted by a storm.

In Usenge, the windstorm that started shortly after 9am destroyed more than five churches, schools and residential homes.

Three children were injured and property of an unknown value destroyed at Lake Breeze Academy in Uhanya beach.

At Usenge beach, fishermen are counting losses after the storm destroyed their Sh10 million ice processing plant and Beach Management Unit (BMU) office.

Fishermen and family members of the two fishermen who drowned following the heavy storm are still camping at the beach as a search for the bodies goes on.

According to Ndeda Island BMU Chairman Joseph Waguma, Collins Onyango and Marcus Opiyo were on their normal fishing expedition when their boat was hit by a strong wind before they drowned.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Network chairman Edward Oremo said one fisherman was rescued by his colleagues who were also fishing in nearby.

ALSO READ: Motorists stuck in night gridlock for over 14 hours

Suba North OCPD Wilson Nanga urged fishermen in Lake Victoria to be cautious during the ongoing heavy rains.

In Kisumu, one man drowned in River Kibos following a heavy donnpour on Monday night.

The police said the man had not been identified and suspected he may have drowned upstream.