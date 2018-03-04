Governors: Here is our agenda for Nyanza Previous Story
Couple Killed in freak accident in Kisumu

By Mactilda Mbenywe | Published Sun, March 4th 2018
A couple died after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a saloon car in Kisumu.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Andrew Naibei said the driver fled the scene after the 2pm accident near Kibos Shopping Centre on Friday.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control before the vehicle hit the motorbike. It appears the two were thrown on the ground on impact,” said Naibei.

A scuffle ensued as residents threatened to lynch the driver who managed to escape on foot, leaving his car behind.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver. The officers also impounded the abandoned car.

