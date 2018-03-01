Mathematics contest set to roll out in 10 more counties

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 23:06 GMT +3

A popular mathematics contest for secondary schools that rewards winners with a university scholarship has been extended to ten counties.

Over 50,000 students have competed in the Brookside Mathlete Contest since its inception. The contest will now be in 25 counties.

The contest, sponsored by milk processor Brookside Dairy Limited, aims at improving performance in mathematics. Winners are free to pick a course of their choice at Strathmore University.

"We have seen the impact the competition has had on students. The improvement in the performance is a key indicator that we are on the right path. It is for this reason that we are planning to roll out the contest in 10 more counties bringing the total to 25 counties next year," said Mr Peter Wasonga, Brookside Marketing Manager.

Wasonga said this year's winners would pursue Engineering and Communication related courses at Strathmore University.

"Our partners have rolled out Engineering and Communication courses as part of the strategic plan. We want the winners to have a number of courses to pursue. We decided to increase the number of courses after deliberations with stakeholders. There is need for students to have a variety of courses they can pick from apart from the traditional Business courses," he said.