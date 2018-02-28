Patrol team foils Al Shabaab attack

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Security agencies operating in Boni forest foiled a planned Al Shabaab terrorist attack on their convoy.

According to the commander of the operation, Douglas Kirocho, a team of Kenya Defence Forces and Rural Border Patrol Unit was on patrol on Sunday afternoon when they spotted signs of an ambush along the Hulugho-Galmagalla road.

After securing the area, the team found an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) and safely detonated it.

“They managed to foil an IED explosion that had been placed targeting them, the IED had been placed several kilometres from Galmagalla,” said Kirocho.

Security agencies in the area have intensified operations against the terror group.