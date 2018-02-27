Court throws out case challenging election of MP Abdullahi

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 14:34, Updated February 27th 2018 at 14:38 GMT +3

Mandera North MP Maj. Rtd Bashir Abdullahi. [Courtesy]

Mandera North MP Maj. Rtd Bashir Abdullahi election has been upheld. Justice Hedwig Ong’udi sitting at the Milimani High Court dismissed the petition with costs.

The judge ruled that MP Abdullahi was validly elected and petitioner did not produce substantial evidence to annul the election.

ALSO READ: Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen loses seat

He joins the long list of MPs whose elections have been upheld. Yesterday, the High Court in Nairobi upheld the election of Mandera Senator Mohammed Mahamud.

But Mandera voters have their eyes trained on the big decision Wednesday when a petition challenging the election of Governor Ali Roba will be decided at 9am at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Former PC Hassan Noor Hassan of EFP moved to court to challenge the election of Jubilee Governor.