Dawn fire destroys property and documents in Kitui County offices

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 11:25, Updated February 25th 2018 at 11:31 GMT +3

Police have launched investigations into the fire [Courtesy]

A fire broke out early Sunday February 25 at a private building housing Kitui County Government offices destroying property of unknown value.

The fire which its cause is yet to be established to be have started at 1am and destroyed vital documents and property in five departments.

Environment, Tourism and Education were among the departments affected.

Police have launched probe into the fire that consumed everything as there was no response from the county’s fire department.

More to follow.