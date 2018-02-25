Five students found with bhang arrested in Eldoret Previous Story
Governor defends Sh20 million allocation to refurbish garden

By Steve Mkawale | Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 24th 2018 at 23:23 GMT +3
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui with Deputy President William Ruto at a past function. [Photo: Courtesy]

Plans to spend Sh20 million to refurbish Nakuru’s Nyayo Garden have not gone down well with a section of MCAs who have accused the county executive of misplaced priorities.

In a supplementary budget tabled before the Assembly, the County Treasury noted that the garden is a key landmark.

But critics said the refurbishment of the recreational park was not a priority as Nakuru residents have more pressing issues the county government needs to address before beautifying the park.

“The county needs functional health services, drugs in hospitals, nurses to take care of patients and doctors to treat them. Renovation of the garden is not a priority at the moment,” said an MCA who sought anonymity for fear of being seen as undermining the governor.

However, Governor Lee Kinyanjui defended the project saying it was key as Nakuru town gears up for elevation to a city.

“A public garden or park defines a city and it is crucial for Nakuru to rehabilitate Nyayo Garden so that locals and visitors can have a decent place to visit, relax even with families,” he told Sunday Standard.

The governor revealed that the county government was partnering with the Greenbelt Movement in the project as it has experience in setting up such recreational facilities.

“They (green belt) have a done a good job at Karura forest. The Sh 20 million will be used to erect a fence, have decent sitting areas, put up proper lighting. Currently if you go to the garden in the morning you will find people’s wallets and other things meaning there are people who are using it for wrong purposes,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

The assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee has raised questions over the supplementary budget.

