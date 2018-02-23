Former MP blasts Matiang’i over moron remark Next Story
ODM picks lawyer Sifuna as secretary general, replaces Ababu Namwamba

By Akello Odenyo | Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 12:52, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 14:18 GMT +3

The Orange Democratic Movement's national executive council on Thursday picked lawyer Edwin Sifuna for the post of secretary general.

Mr Sifuna replaces former Budalang'i lawmaker Ababu Namwamba, who ditched the party last year.

During the closed-door meeting held at Orange House on Thursday chaired by Raila Odinga, members deliberated on the most suitable candidates to fill vacant positions.

After several hours, the top leadership, which was weighing between Norman Magaya and Sifuna, finally settled on the latter as the party's spokesperson. The position was being held by Agnes Zani in an acting capacity.

The meeting, attended by the committee's chairman, John Mbadi, also discussed member subscription fees.

“Out 98 party members, only 63 have been contributing the monthly subscription. We shall remind the members to register and start making the contributions during the NGC meeting to be held tomorrow (today),” said Mbadi.

