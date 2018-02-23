Protests as County Public Service Board accused of corruption

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 10:40, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 10:55 GMT +3

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (Right) and his deputy John Mwaniki. [Photo: Courtesy]

Operations at the governor's office in Nyahururu Town were paralysed following protests against the County Public Service Board.

Residents want the board removed over claims of incompetence, nepotism and corruption.

Area youth leader Ndiritu Ngumba on Thursday accused members of the board of demanding money from job seekers.

"This board is corrupt. Time has come for the members to exit. We stand with our governor who has also expressed concerns about the board," said Ngumba.

On Tuesday, while addressing the county assembly, governor Ndiritu Muriithi accused the board of incompetence. He said the board was also biased and corrupt.