Nyamira to start recycling garbage for electricity

A Finnish firm has expressed interest in setting up a power generation plant to produce 150 megawatts.

The project will require at least 300 tonnes of garbage daily to sustain it.

Yesterday, investors held a meeting with Governor John Nyagarama to set the modalities of implementing the project.

The county is facing a problem acquiring a dumping site for the solid refuse collected across the region, with some identified sites being resisted by locals.

An example is the proposed Gesibei Sanitary Landfill project, which residents have opposed and even moved to court to block.

According to the CEO and founder of Renergenc Limited, William Brace, the county may soon solve its problem of refuse disposal sites.

“All the solid waste collected from the county will be burnt to produce electricity, which we will sell to the national grid. This makes it obviously clear that there will be no need for dumping sites or sanitary landfills because everything will be consumed by fire,” said Dr Brace.

Solid garbage

According to the county environment, water, energy and mining executive, Samuel Maiko, the garbage supply will be sustainable since between 300 and 450 tonnes of solid garbage are generated in Nyamira daily.

This may also open up opportunities for other counties to export their garbage to Nyamira for recycling.

The by-products of the burning, according to Brace, would be used in making building construction materials and building roads.

Nyagarama assured the investors of availability of land for the project as well as the necessary support in putting up the project.

About 20 acres of land will be required, which Nyagarama said could be available at Sironga area or any other suitable location.

The county and the investor are setting up levels of engagement on the project.