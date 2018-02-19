Exercising self defense is the right of every State Next Story
Opinion: What the Government is doing has alarmed even its own followers

By Johnny Amwayo | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 18:07 GMT +3
Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter

There is no doubt about that. There is an adage that states that those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad. Jubilee gives all the indications of having run berserk. What the Government is doing has alarmed even its own followers.

There are three arms of government, and then there is the media. The Executive has captured Parliament and calls the shots there. It has kicked the media in the teeth and is holding a sword over the Judiciary. All these are the hallmarks of dictatorship.

The Opposition has no voice even as we live the lie of having the best constitution in the world. Freedoms do not go beyond the paper on which they are written.

In the process, a lot of arrests are being made to intimidate people and the result is that while Jubilee should be making friends and building bridges, its busy making enemies left, right, and centre and destroying the remaining bridges.

The arrest of Miguna Miguna and Alfred Keter was unfortunate. While disobeying court orders has seen sober leaders in Jubilee advise caution, the arrest of Keter, and what MPs from Rift Valley had to say about it, tells us Jubilee is coming apart at the seams.

Actions by the Jubilee government threaten peace in this country more than Jubilee claims the Opposition wants to do. At the rate the Government is breaking the law, Kenyans might soon demand we go the Ethiopian and South African way.

 

 

