CS Farida Karoney embroiled in land dispute

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 08:53, Updated February 17th 2018 at 09:23 GMT +3

Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney

Newly appointed Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney is embroiled in a land tussle involving 50 acres of land.

While Ms Karoney was taking oath of office yesterday, heavily armed police officers surrounded a 50.5 acre property in Sironoy, Nandi County to supervise fencing with court orders presented by the CS’s lawyers.

Their actions triggered uproar from the Nandi county government, which is claiming 34 acres of the property named Nandi/Kamoiywo 911 which they said is a riparian land.

Attempts to reach Karoney were futile but her lawyer said the CS had purchased the property. A County Executive Member watched helplessly as 34 acres of the alleged riparian land along the Sironoy swamp was fenced off.

“The county will defer the matter until Monday where the lands office will map out its property and also conduct a new fencing exercise,” said Tanui.

The land in contention is adjacent to Karoney’s palatial mansion under construction in Sironoy area. Mosoriot OCS Nicholas Pere supervised the fencing of the land.

A copy of the court order availed to Saturday Standard indicated that it was summons over a boundary dispute between the new lands CS and three brothers Barnaba, Amos and William Korir. It had no information on the fencing.