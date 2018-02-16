Al Shabaab fighters killed after police foil night raid Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » North Eastern

Three teachers killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militia in Wajir

By Mercy Asamba | Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 08:34, Updated February 16th 2018 at 08:48 GMT +3
[Courtesy]

Suspected Al shabaab Militia on Friday morning killed three teachers during an attack in Qarsa, Wajir County.

Wajir County commander Stephen Ngetich confirmed the dawn attack that left one teacher critically injured.

ALSO READ: Al Shabaab fighters killed after police foil night raid

The militants seem to have moved from Mandera to Wajir where there have been persistent attacks in the recent months.

On February 12, police found three bodies believed to be those of Al Shabaab fighters killed in an earlier foiled attack on a police camp in Kutulo.

Some Al Shabaab fighters tried to attack the camp at night, but they were repulsed and they fled into a nearby thicket.

Ngetich said a patrol team later found three bodies of the attackers in a thicket near the Kenya-Somalia border

The attackers have been targeting communication masts in Wajir County. At least five masts have been attacked in less than a month.

Officials attribute the decrease in terror attacks in Mandera to the construction of a border wall.

The wall has already covered 10km and plans are underway to increase the area covered to 28km.

It will stretch from the Indian Ocean to the Kenya-Somali-Ethiopia border convergence point.

ALSO READ: I was lured into sex slavery by militants through Facebook

RELATED TOPICS:
Al shabaab Militia
Al shabaab
terrorist attack

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

60 returnees recount pain at the hands of Al Shabaab

60 returnees recount pain at the hands of Al Shabaab

Kabul military academy attacked 2 days after tragic capital bombing

Kabul military academy attacked 2 days after tragic capital bombing

Uhuru: Somalia needs more support

Uhuru: Somalia needs more support

Six dead in Kabul hotel attack

Six dead in Kabul hotel attack

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

North Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited