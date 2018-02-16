Northeastern can overcome its poor development

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 23:55 GMT +3

Climate change which has led to severe drought in most part of Kenya has seen several families in Northern Kenya moving in search of water. [Photo by Pius Cheruiyot/Standard]

The North Eastern region has been a victim of Kenya’s unequal development for many decades. This unfairness was mainly a deliberate and direct result of the first national development policy, namely Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965, which relied on a political construct that divided the country into “high potential” and “unproductive” areas.

The policy - which was rescinded not long ago - became the “big wall” preventing investments from going to the arid region under the successive regimes, leading to its neglect and poor development. Consequent effects like insecurity, poverty, high illiteracy and low human development further increased the negative image of the large, but unused area.

Turning history on its head

However, considering where the country is today, there is no doubt that the region has a good chance of turning history on its head as affirmed in the Vision 2030 Development Strategy for Northern Kenya and other Arid Lands.

It could yet emerge as an enthralling commercial hub that caters for both local and foreign markets such as the war-ravaged neighbouring country of Somalia that would need materials for its reconstruction efforts.

The existence of the aforementioned strategy document alone is in itself a big indicator that unlike the past, Northeastern region now matters and is worth developing. It also answers the big question of how to go about the transformation.

The introduction of Vision 2030 Development Strategy for Northern Kenya and other Arid Lands partly reads; “it explains how the distinctive characteristics of the region will be taken into account, and sets out the broad strategies and priorities which will be pursued”. In other words, the development process of the region will be based on both the local assets and context.

But what is saddening is that despite the presence of this brilliant work, there seems to be confusion and at times lack of consensus among the leadership and the residents of the counties in the region regarding what the road to success is under devolution. This suggests that the strategy document has not been widely read and appreciated in the region.

The importance of premising development on the unique potentials of areas also emerged during the induction workshop for governors in December last year where Deputy President William Ruto urged the leaders to embrace the available government research on the distinct development potentials and opportunities each part of the country has to offer.

I was impressed; First, that approach would curb wastage of public funds. The pain of billions drained into projects that are not compatible with an area is horrible, to say the least.

Second, the approach will improve our relationships and make us see our diversity as a source of strength and goodness. It goes without saying that tribalism is a major obstacle to the progress of our country.

Petty outlook

For example, when any of the eight regions’ name is mentioned, the trend is that what conjures up in many minds is the predominant tribe residing there and their political affiliation as if such a decisional uniformity is possible and also whether that is the only thing that matters. That petty outlook has only contributed in creating ethnic suspicions and tensions, which periodically threatens our peace and unity.

Introduction of regional and county specialization in development will recast how we view each place by putting focus on the unique value each area brings. This kind of healthy interaction would be particularly good for the people of North Eastern region who have always been observed through negative lenses like being looked at as “trouble-makers” starting from the time of the Shifta malaise and inter- clan clashes.

Even now as we battle Al Shabaab, there are people who are incompetent in the culture and ways of the community and choose to wrongly load the problem on them, notwithstanding the fact that the problem has nothing to do with the locals.

The paradigm shift will for example, see North Eastern region become the go-to place for all value-added products of livestock since livestock keeping is the main economic activity here.

There is a study which is cited in the strategy publication that says that if our meat-deficit country could get 50 per cent of the missing meat from Northeastern region, then we could create about 400,000 jobs. This is one worthy challenge for the local leadership.

