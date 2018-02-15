Conductor linked to assault has 3 cases in court, police say Previous Story
100 innovators set to showcase at annual creators fete

By Lucas Ngasike | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 21:19 GMT +3
Vice Chancellor, University of Nairobi Prof. Peter Mbithi address the media ahead of the fete [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A hundred innovators have been shortlisted for this year's Nairobi Innovation Week at the University of Nairobi.

The event will take place between March 5 and 9 and is expected to expose the most promising startups to global recognition.

This years' event has attracted various players including Vigro, the National Research Fund, the National Environment Trust Fund, the UoN-Alumni Association, the Israel embassy, and the Kenya Commercial Bank

The university has signed a memorandum with leading innovation firms such as I Choose Life-Africa (ICL) to foster innovations in clean energy, education, and youth sexual reproductive health.

“Active involvement of strategic partners will boost our students’ experiential learning experience,” said the university's vice chancellor, Prof Peter Mbithi.

The Industry Ministry CS, Adan Mohammed, appealed to more institutions to participate in the event. "We appeal to more institutions to showcase their ideas. This will enhance the growth of small business, which will create more jobs,” said the CS. 

