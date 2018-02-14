Three-year-old girl dies in Kakamega fire tragedy

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 14:01, Updated February 14th 2018 at 14:03 GMT +3

A three-year-old girl died in a fire that razed their house in Kipkaren township, Kakamega County.

Area village elder Elijah Mate said the victim's mother, had left the minor locked in the room as she went out.

Residents led by Obed Chivini have condemned the incident and now want the woman arrested for child negligence.

“Police should arrest the woman, how do you leave a three year old without instructing anyone to monitor her. Parents should take their responsibility serious, child negligence is contributing to rise in defilement cases and parents should be warned,” Chivini said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a candle which the mother left burning before the child fell asleep.

The child's grandmother who is dumb sensed unpleasant smell, she woke up and went to her daughter’s room and found it locked.

She peeped through a window and saw flames of fire and immediately alerted the neighbours who rushed to rescue the child.

“This granny is dumb and if she would have been in a position to speak she would have cried out for help but she was forced to walk to a neighbour’s door and knocked requesting for assistance. It took time for the neighbour to understand her sign language before he ran to the scene,” said Chivini.

Locals broke the door before the mother arrived and rushed inside to save child.

“Unfortunately the child had various burns and the mother was also injured while trying to save the baby,” he said.

The two were rushed to Lumakanda sub county hospital where they received First Aid before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.