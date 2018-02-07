Man hangs himself in Lake Nakuru National Park

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 6th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

The body of a 35-year-old man was found on Tuesday dangling from a tree 100m inside Lake Nakuru National Park.

The body was spotted by residents of Lakeview estate, which is adjacent to the park.

According to George Ng’ang’a, the area chief, the man's wife had earlier filed a complaint against him, accusing him of violence.

The wife reported that her husband had been drinking heavily and had recently beaten and injured her.

“His wife had come to the office and reported his abusive behaviour. I tried to talk to him and he appeared to be changing,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.