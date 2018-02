| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 00:18 GMT +3

National Resistance Movement’s politician Miguna Miguna. [Photo: Courtesy]

Miguna Miguna’s lawyer Nelson Havi claims that the government has deported Miguna to Canada.

According to Havi, he was reportedly on board a KLM flight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that is scheduled to leave for Amsterdam tonight.

ALSO READ: Ahmednasir: Miguna should not have been charged

Nelson Havi's tweet as seen on his official page. [Photo: Courtesy]

This news comes just hours after High Court Judge Luka Kimaru ordered his immeadiate release from police custody.

Miguna holds a dual Kenyan-Canadian citizenship.

More to follow