Woman killed, dozens hospitalized from cholera in Tana River

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A woman, 50, has died at an isolation ward in Bura after showing symptoms of cholera.

Medical authorities have reported cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in Bura township, Hirimani, Matagla and Jaridende since last week, and indicate about 53 people have been treated.

ALSO READ: Counties clash over cholera reports

About 22 remain quarantined at Bura Health Centre where the unidentified woman from Matagala village died yesterday after complaining of severe stomachache and diarrhoea.

Stool samples from the victim confirmed she died of cholera, according to reports.

Tana River County Health Director Dr Oscar Endekwa confirmed the death of the woman.