Night guard suspected to have beheaded his wife to remain in police custody

Nazario Muriuki Mbogo being led into the Kerugoya law courts by police officers for allegedly beheading his wife last Saturday at Kianjege village , Kirinyaga Central Sub-county. PHOTO:Munene Kamau/standard Date :Feb.5/2018

Police will hold a night guard suspected of killing his wife for about two weeks as investigations into the incident go on.

Nazario Muriuki Mbogo, 44, was arraigned before the Kerugoya Law Courts yesterday and detectives pleaded for more time to conclude investigations into the killing of his wife, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, 42, on February 3 after a domestic row.

The couple who have three children aged 20, 15 and nine are said to have had a rocky relationship that saw the woman return to her maternal home.

According to the suspect's mother, the couple had not been on talking terms weeks before the incident.

She said the couple's differences escalated when Muthoni fled back to her parents' home two weeks ago and left the family cow unattended.

FEEDING COW

"My son was unhappy when his wife left home and went back to her parents. He was particularly annoyed that their cow had no one to feed it,” said the woman.

The suspect surrendered at Kerugoya Police Station.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Samuel Soita allowed police to hold Mbogo until February 19.

Lead investigator Corporal Simon Mutua had asked the court to his team 10 days to complete investigations. He said they were still waiting for results of samples sent to the Government chemist and Directorate of Criminal Investigations forensic laboratory.

In his sworn affidavit, Mr Mutua told the court that police have information that the suspect might have beheaded his wife with a machete. He said more information would emerge once investigations were complete.

POLICE REQUEST

Handcuffed and wearing a brown jacket, the suspect, who appeared uneasy having his photos taken, did not object to being detained further.

Curious residents from his village, Kianjege in Kirinyaga Central, thronged the court from as early as 8am to catch a glimpse of him. Mbogo was driven into the court compound shortly after 10.30am by a team of detectives.