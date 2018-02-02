Police arrest Miguna Miguna at his Runda home

Nairobi, Kenya: Police have arrested National Resistance Movement ‘General’ Miguna Miguna at his Runda home over Tuesday’s ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as people’s president.
His arrest comes a day after the arrest Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang who was charged with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.
ALSO READ: TJ Kajwang released without charges
Miguna Miguna stood next to Raila Odinga during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, it is still not clear if he will be arraigned in court today.
More to follow…