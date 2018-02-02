Police arrest Miguna Miguna at his Runda home

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 09:19, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 10:11 GMT +3

Nairobi, Kenya: Police have arrested National Resistance Movement ‘General’ Miguna Miguna at his Runda home over Tuesday’s ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as people’s president. Part of the destruction at Miguna Miguna's house as police forced their way into the premise.

His arrest comes a day after the arrest Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang who was charged with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.

Miguna Miguna stood next to Raila Odinga during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, it is still not clear if he will be arraigned in court today.

More to follow…