We will not relent on demanding for TJ Kajwang's release, teargassed Nasa Mps vow

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 20:47, Updated January 31st 2018 at 21:22 GMT +3

Teargas canisters were lobbied at Members of Parliament who had sought the release of their fellow legislator for Ruaraka TJ Kajwang.

ALSO READ: TJ Kajwang arrested by flying squad

TJ was arrested by flying squad officers at Milimani courts on Wednesday January 31 as he left the court premises.

Police sources intimated to Standard Digital that Kajwang’s arrest could be linked to his role in administering an unlawful oath to Raila Odinga as the People’s President on January 30 at Uhuru park grounds.

Moments after his arrest, Kajwang sent out a text message to the media insisting he was ready to pay the ultimate price for his actions.

"I have just been arrested by Flying Squad. If my arrest and prosecution will be the ultimate price I must pay for my role in Swearing of the People's President, so be it. That will be a small price to pay compared to what Raila Amolo Odinga has paid all his life for political justice in this country," said Kajwang

One of those caught up in the cloud of teargas was senior counsel and Member of Parliament for Rarieda constituency, Otiende Amollo.

The legislator was not allowed to speak to TJ Kajwang even after introducing himself as his legal representative.

What followed the probe by the opposition MPs was teargas lobbied at them, making them to scamper for safety.

“The police officers were in their hundreds,talking vile, cocking guns and ready to shoot,” Otiendo said.

ALSO READ: State of affairs ahead of Raila 'oath' (Videos)

In the address to the media, he said that the police are seeking to press two charges against T.J Kajwang.

“They are charging him for attending an unlawful assembly and adminstering an unlawful oath,” Otiende said.

According to Otiende Amollo, they were ready to deal with those charges if they are brought before them.

He reiterated that the constitution guarantees the freedom of assembly.

“ As a person if you attend an assembly, then it can’t be for you to be charged. The police should deal with the person who organised it,” he said.

Security

Barely a day after the now controversial swearing in of the ‘People’s President’, Otiende says the assigned security of all legislators from the opposition have been withdrawn.

ALSO READ: Revealed: Raila plan for 'swearing-in' fete

Among those present were Suba MP John Mbadi, Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang, Women Representative Gladys Wanga, Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo, Seme MP James Nyikal and Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi.

TJ Kajwang has since been moved to Kiambu cells.