Igathe’s exit lapses, county to remain without deputy

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 17:25, Updated January 31st 2018 at 17:30 GMT +3

Outgoing Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe at a past event in Nairobi. [Photo by Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Today marks the last day when Nairobi County will officially be run without a deputy Governor.

In a post-dated resignation letter by Polycarp Igathe on January 12 that left people confused, Igathe cited failure to earn trust of his boss Governor Mike Sonko to enable him to deliver services to Nairobians as the reason for the prompt move.

ALSO READ: Why Sonko's name pops up in Mombasa's land disputes

In a Tweet, Igathe said his move to step down was to avoid betraying his oath of office to Kenyans especially Nairobians whom he was supposed to duly serve.

“Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm on 31st Jan 2018. I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the Governor to enable me to drive Admin & Management of the county,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The decision came barely six months after the two office after the August 8 election where the duo triumphed to cling on Nairobi County seat, and a week after Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko survived an election petition.

In a letter addressed to Governor Mike Sonko, Igathe stated clearly his resignation was effective 1pm, Wednesday, 31st January 2018.

“Serving Kenyans, in Nairobi under your leadership, has been a high honour and distinct privilege. I am grateful to Nairobians and yourself for giving me the opportunity to serve,’ he wrote.

Igathe has however assured Nairobians that he will serve them in an advisory capacity.

“It has been a great pleasure serving Nairobians and I will continue to serve as an advisor, beyond my previous position of Nairobi County Deputy Governor,” he said in a tweet.

Lawyers argue that after Igathe’s resignation, Sonko can continue for the rest of the term without having a deputy. He will be the second Governor to serve without one after Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga.

ALSO READ: Sonko should ready for Jubilee onslaught

Details of the imminent fallout between Sonko and Igathe were first published by a local daily that claimed State House was running the affairs of the county by making key decisions and seconding senior officials to City Hall.

A displeased Sonko would, however, deny having a strained relationship with his deputy by publishing a series of private messages between him and Igathe on his Facebook page.

Over 2 weeks ago when news broke of Igathe’s resignation, Kenyans especially nairobians took to social media to bid him goodbye amid mixed feelings of gratitude, betrayal, anger and bravery.

It remains to be seen how the governor will run the affairs of the County moving forward as all eyes will now be on him.