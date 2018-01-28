Dozens left homeless as fire razes down Langata slum

| Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 22:18, Updated January 28th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

Dozens of people were Sunday night left homeless when a huge fire razed down a huge part of a slum in Langata area, Nairobi.

There are fears of casualties as the fire raged to the night as engines that rushed there stayed far away from the burning structures for long without access.

The fire is said to have started from one of the affected structures at Kijiji area opposite Southlands before spreading fast to other areas.

Police said they could not tell if there were casualties of the fire that broke out at about 9 pm.

Huge flames of the fire emanated from the area as it spread fast. Firefighters said they had difficulties accessing the site of the fire.

"The engines cannot get in and the fighters are here making calls. There is no road there," said Jack Okinyi, a resident at Southlands.

He added that the fire spread fast due to heavy winds and presence of cooking gas that exploded in intervals as locals fought it with bare hands and other crude weapons.

By the time of going to the press at 10.30 pm no engine had accessed the place. More engines rushed there to help out of online outcry.

Nearby estates Onyonka and Southlands were under threat and some residents rushed to their houses to pick valuables in case they were affected.

Langata OCPD Elijah Mwangi said they were yet to know the cause of the fire.

“We don’t know what caused it. Investigators will have to tell us,” he said.