Five family members found dead, police suspect husband behind killing

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 10:00, Updated January 16th 2018 at 10:10 GMT +3

Police are yet to establish the motive of the killings [Courtesy]

A man is suspected of killing his three children and wife before committing suicide by setting their house on fire in Waitethia village Juja, Kiambu County.

Patrick Nderitu Karuiru, who is a manager at a local quarry, is believed to have clobbered the children who are all below ten years old and his wife Rosemary Kanina who was found with visible injuries on the head.

The three children had head injuries and their bodies lay on the bed when police and villagers arrived at their house.

This is as the body of Karuiru was found on the veranda with burn marks.

Neighbours told police they heard screams from the house on Monday January 15 night before they saw smoke billowing from the house.

The neighbours would further tell the police that they found the house locked prompting them to break in, only to find to find the couple and their three children dead.

The gory killings has attracted a large crowd outside the home as the motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Juja police boss Patricia Nasio said the bodies of the victims had been moved to the mortuary as investigations go on.

“We don’t know what transpired to warrant this incident. We have launched investigations,” said the police boss.