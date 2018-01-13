Lawyer Ahmednassir blasts Igathe following exit Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

DP William Ruto mourns motorcycle outrider

By Waweru Titus | Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 17:37, Updated January 13th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3
The motorcycle outrider died after losing control of his motorbike. [Photo: Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has given a statement following the death of his motorcycle outrider on Saturday.

“Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Constable Casmel Ndege who has passed on in the line of duty. He was a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional. We celebrate him for his selfless service to this country. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” DP Ruto said in tweet.

ALSO READ: Let’s all act diligently to ensure road safety

Ruto’s outrider died after losing control of his motorbike on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi on Saturday.

Ruto was heading to a funeral in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

The Deputy President’s escort team is drawn from the elite presidential escort.

The security detail escorts them when on official duties around the country.

RELATED TOPICS:
dp ruto's escort
dp ruto
accident
motorcycle outrider

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Let’s all act diligently to ensure road safety

Let’s all act diligently to ensure road safety

Road deaths becoming a threat to economies

Road deaths becoming a threat to economies

Driver ignored our pleas not to speed, nine died

Driver ignored our pleas not to speed, nine died

Nine die in crash hours after NTSA is ordered off roads

Nine die in crash hours after NTSA is ordered off roads

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited