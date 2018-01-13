DP William Ruto mourns motorcycle outrider

| Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 17:37, Updated January 13th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3

The motorcycle outrider died after losing control of his motorbike. [Photo: Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has given a statement following the death of his motorcycle outrider on Saturday.

“Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Constable Casmel Ndege who has passed on in the line of duty. He was a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional. We celebrate him for his selfless service to this country. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” DP Ruto said in tweet.

Ruto’s outrider died after losing control of his motorbike on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi on Saturday.

Ruto was heading to a funeral in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

The Deputy President’s escort team is drawn from the elite presidential escort.

The security detail escorts them when on official duties around the country.