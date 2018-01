| Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 12:40, Updated January 13th 2018 at 17:36 GMT +3

Part of a leader's police escort at the Bomas of Kenya in 2017. [Photo: Courtesy]

A police escort attached to Deputy President William Ruto has died.

DP Ruto’s motorcycle outrider died after losing control of his motorbike on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi on Saturday.

Ruto was heading to a funeral in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

The Deputy President’s escort team is drawn from the elite presidential escort.

The security detail escorts them when on official duties around the country.