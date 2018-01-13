Government to construct school of governance in Kakamega

| Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 11:13, Updated January 13th 2018 at 11:23 GMT +3

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya addresses members of the public during celebration of Mashujaa Day held at Malinya grounds in Kakamega County on October 20th, 2017. [PHOTO BY: Chrispen Sechere]

A proposal to set up a Kenya School of Government (KSG) campus in Navakholo constituency has been accepted.

“I met officials from the school of Government in my office and they agreed to have a college in Kakamega. We have decided to build it in Navakholo,” said Governor Wycliffe Oparanya after touring the proposed site with Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe on Friday.

The county government will buy 20 acres for the campus to be constructed by the national government.