Government to construct school of governance in Kakamega

A proposal to set up a Kenya School of Government (KSG) campus in Navakholo constituency has been accepted.
“I met officials from the school of Government in my office and they agreed to have a college in Kakamega. We have decided to build it in Navakholo,” said Governor Wycliffe Oparanya after touring the proposed site with Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe on Friday.
ALSO READ: Senator gifts Raila with Bible for ‘swearing in’ (photos)
The county government will buy 20 acres for the campus to be constructed by the national government.